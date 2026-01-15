Tinubu reaffirms commitment to welfare dignity of Nigeria’s armed forces

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By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare and dignity of the nation’s armed forces.

The President, in a message to the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance and Celebration Day, said his administration will continue to support the men and women who sacrificed their lives for the unity of the country.

President Tinubu, in the message, said: “On this Armed Forces Remembrance and Celebration Day, Nigeria pauses to honour its heroes.

“We remember the brave men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces who sacrificed everything for our country.

“Their names might not always be remembered, but their courage sustains our freedom and peace. A nation that forgets its fallen heroes loses its direction; Nigeria, however, remembers.”

On the families of the men and women who paid the supreme sacrifice in their efforts to ensure a united Nigeria, the President said: “I also speak today to the families of our fallen heroes- widows, children, and loved ones. Your loss is profound, and no words can replace the sacrifices of your loved ones. They served Nigeria with honour, and our people will never forget their sacrifices.

“Today, we celebrate our serving personnel. From the frontlines to support positions, on land, sea, and air, you carry the heavy responsibility of protecting our people and sovereignty with discipline, courage, and professionalism, often far from home.

“As President and Commander in Chief, I reaffirm my commitment to the welfare and dignity of our Armed Forces. A secure Nigeria stands behind those who defend it. We will continue to support them in action.

“May our fallen heroes rest in peace.

May God strengthen our Armed Forces.

May God bless Nigeria.”

Vanguard News.