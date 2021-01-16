Any COVID-19 victim that enters Iwo community will be ‘automatically’ healed ― Oluwo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi on Saturday said that anybody with COVID-19 virus that enters Iwo community will be automatically healed.

The monarch also prayed for an end to COVID-19 pandemic urging Nigerians to adhere to all safety protocol by National Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Speaking during the ceremony to mark his 5th coronation anniversary, Oba Akanbi disclosed that the monarchs were God’s ambassadors on earth, hence, the healing power inherent in them.

He said, “God has bestowed power on kings to legislate in his behalf on earth and I want to thank God that he has been supporting me since I became the king of this ancient town.

“Within the 5 years of my reign, the community has witnessed a series of development. My subjects are living happily and healthy.

“We did not have any issue of coronavirus. Anybody with COVID-19 that enters Iwo will be automatically healed.

“I pray for you as I am celebrating 5 years on the throne that all stagnations, poverty, and sickness of all my subjects shall come to an end.

“By extension, the same way that none of my subjects contract coronavirus, I pray that the pandemic will cease in all parts of this country and our economy will bounce back.”

While imploring urging residents to support the monarch in his bid to develop the community, both the Emir of Bichi, in Kano State, Nasiru Ado Bayero and the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamonsi commended Oluwo for prioritising the welfare of his subjects since ascending the throne.

They also sought support for the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola to further endear development to the state as a whole.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: