Amotekun must not become another SARS – Wole Soyinka

Kindly Share This Story:

Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, Saturday advised that the Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun, should be trained frequently to prevent them from turning into another special anti-robbery squad SARS.

Soyinka disclosed this when he featured on Arise Television programme this morning. According to him: “Community policing like Amotekun is a recognition of the fact that the civic part of the entire national polity has got to wake up in not just its own defense but survival.

“I have told them anytime you want us to come and assist, we will come even if it is just on the ethical session so that as you are training them to defend us, we are also training their minds so that Amotekun does not become another SARS, very important. We must do everything together.

READ ALSO:

“It is about time the public examined itself; what are we made up of? Are there those among us who, if they got into power, will behave exactly as those kinds of agencies which we are repudiating and against which we are protesting? There is absolutely no excuse for the brutality that occurred in the wake of the noise, rumour, reality of people being shot at the Lekki tollgate.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: