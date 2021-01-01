Akwa Ibom council boss, Luke advocates collaborative approach to education development

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

Chairman of Essien Udim Local Government Council, Akwa Ibom State, Anthony Luke has canvassed collaborative efforts among stakeholders towards the development of the education sector and improvement of the quality of learning at the grassroots.

The Council boss stated this at the inauguration of Okon Secondary Commercial School (OSCSCO) Alumni Association and conferment of honorary membership on him by the body, identifying education as one of the cardinal agenda of his administration.

He expressed his administration’s commitment to the development of grassroots education which he described as the cornerstone for a better society.

Represented at the event by his Press Secretary, Edidiong Idemokon, the Chairman commended the alumni association for coming together to support and contribute their quota toward the development of their alma mata.

Luke pledged the support of the Council to the body to enable her to succeed in its vision and urged others to emulate the group for the betterment of society.

Also read:

He said, “Although it is one of the primary responsibilities of government to provide qualitative education to the people, everyone else has a role to play.

“Parents have a role to play, the teachers have a role to play. Old Students bodies like your own have a role to play and the community must provide enabling environment for learning and also cooperate with teachers for them to deliver on their mandate.”

Luke warned both teachers and students against indulging in cultism and other related vices, underlining his administration’s commitment and determination to wipe out criminality in the area.

In his remarks, the Chairman on the occasion, Abom Ephraim Okon called on the people of Okon to join hands with the alumni association to develop the school being the only government secondary school in the community.

He commended the Council boss for his passion for education and expressed the hope that his administration will transform both basic and secondary education in the area.

Okon also lauded the Chairman for the steps his administration has taken so far to curb insecurity and semester robbery in the area, calling for support for his administration to succeed for the benefit of the people of Essien Udim local government area.

In a paper delivered by the Vice-Chancellor, Ritman University, Professor Celestine Ntuen, titled “The Synergy of Stakeholders in the Management of Okon Secondary Commercial School”, pointed out that “synergy is a panacea and conduit to successfully harness the intellect of the major stakeholders in Okon Secondary Commercial School management” and challenged them to work for the better of the school.

In a goodwill message, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Itu, CSP Joseph Udourioh while commending the alumni for their vision, patriotism and passion for education, said that their presence should serve as a motivation for the students in the school and also spur the principal and the teachers to give their best for an improved standard of learning.

Udourioh charged the alumni to work with the school administrators to develop the school while assuring them of his support to ensure adequate security of the students and the teachers.

Also speaking, the Clan Head of Okon, His Highness Obong Bassey Johnny expressed delight in the formation of the association, which according to him, will serve as “a pillar of support” to the school.

Hey urged the alumni to remain steadfast, focused and committed to their objectives so as to leave lasting legacies for posterity and also admonished them to do everything with love and fear of God.

Responding, the President of OSCSCO Alumni Association, Dr Godwin Udourioh who lamented the decay in the institution, established about 43 years ago, called ufor support and cooperation to enable the association to achieve its goals for the benefit of the people.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: