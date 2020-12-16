Youths, women group laud Kogi over election of 21 female LGA deputy chairpersons

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

Youths and women group have commended the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello over the election of an all female deputy chairpersons of 21 the local government areas in the state.

Nigerians as well as citizens from Kogi State including opposition parties have commended the state Governor, saying that these appointments is a major victory in bridging the age long gap, that has existed between Nigerian youth and government at various levels in the country.

The State’s Commissioner for Youth Political Participation, Pan-African Youth Union (PYU), Oladele John Nihi said the women and youth office holders will bring the much needed inclusiveness in Kogi politics.

While commending Governor Yahaya Bello for creating an enabling environment for the conduct of a free and fair election through the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) and for remaining neutral during the electoral process so as to ensure that democracy remained preserved in the state, he said; “Governor Yahaya Bello has once again made history in Nigeria Democracy as vice Chairmen to the 21 elected Local Government Chairmen are all women, and mostly youths.

“The Governor is not only youth sensitive but also a core gender-sensitive democrat who believes the inadequate representation of all strata, for efficiency and inclusiveness,” he noted.

Also, female councillors have been elected across various wards in the just concluded local government elections in Kogi state.

One of the women leaders in the state, Audu Doris, said the singular act has made the 35 per cent female participation in politics affirmative in Kogi state under the leadership of Governor Bello.

She said the governor has become a national example for all other states in the country to emulate in encouraging gender equality in the nation’s polity.

“The Kogi APC under the leadership of Yahaya Bello has become a national example for all other states in the country,” she said.

Following this, the National Youth Council of Nigeria, led by the National President, Amb Sokubo Sara-Igbe Sokubo has described as unprecedented, the gesture extended to the local government coordinators of the NYCN in all the local government areas of Kogi State, by Governor Yahaya Bello.

Governor Bello had earlier on the 14th of December, during the inauguration of the newly elected Local government leaders announced the appointment of the NYCN chairmen of the various local government in the state, as the Secretaries to the Local governments across the state.

Bello has also supported a physically disabled young Kogi State native to become councilor in his own ward at Okene local government of Kogi State.

Supporters of the Governor Bello say he is notable for his giant strides in national unity, zero tolerance for ethnic and religious sentiments.

Vanguard News Nigeria

