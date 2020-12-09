Your spouse should be your priority – Mr and Mrs Kogberegbe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Mr and Mrs Kogberegbe, a prominent controversial couple has admonished couples to give preference to their spouses for a thriving relationship.

The duo announced that their new drama series, which borders around the need to have ones spouse as his or her best friend, will be released on Friday, December 18 by 11:05 Nigerian time.

Through time, the sitcom couple identified the seeming troubles associated with creating and sustaining the bond between couples and urge all couples to avoid external influence which may hinder their lives together.

Olanrewaju Olakanlu whose stage name is Otunba Kogberegbe explained, “We know it as a fact that man cannot live in isolation, we also understand that as couples you have to relate with others. However, we’d like to let our viewers know that their spouse should be their priority.”

He added, ‘For the fact the union is till death do you part, then we see no reason why anybody should come in between you two.’

Meanwhile, Oladunni Badru, popularly known as Mrs. Kogberegbe said that the fans should trust them to deliver the best entertaining yet impactful movie that will keep them glued to their screens.

‘This new series is one which you should not miss. The controversy will keep you glued to your screen. Each episode will most definitely blow your mind.’

While acknowledging the supports they have been receiving from fans and appreciating them for the unwavering loyalty they have displayed, Mr and Mrs Kogberegbe urged them to tell others about the release.

The controversial couple who will be celebrating their 10 years on screen emphasised that the series will be shown on Africa Magic Yoruba.

