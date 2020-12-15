Why we kidnapped Kankara school boys – Boko Haram

Kindly Share This Story:

Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for the kidnap of over 300 students from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

In a recorded 4 minutes 28 seconds audio released on Monday night December 14, Abubakar Shekau, said contrary to what is being reported, it is yet to make any demands.

HumAngle quotes Shekau as saying, “What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet.

“They are also not teaching what Allah and his Holy Prophet commanded. They are rather destroying Islam. It may be subtle, but Allah the Lord of the skies and earths knows whatever is hidden. May Allah promote Islam. May we die as Muslims.”

“In a nutshell, we are behind what happened in Katsina.”

