The privileged should help others, says Zigzag Nation Founder

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The Chief Executive Officer of Factruse Ltd. and Founder of Zigzag Nation, Mr. Obafemi Giwa-Amu, has said those who are privileged must not waste or take it for granted.

Giwa-Amu said the best way to utilise what God blesses one with is to use it to impact others positively.

Mr. Giwa-Amu said this at the unveiling of Zigzag Nation, an online platform for empowering and boosting youths-owned businesses, in Lagos on Monday.

He added that the ultimate goal is to make the Zigzag Nation, in partnership with Fidelity Bank, Wema Bank, NIPOST, 9mobile, Cedar Advisory Partners, among others, build a solution-driven community that pioneers revolutionary reforms in key sectors of the economy.

He said: “Zigzag Nation is highly interactive cyberspace with a main focus on the youth. The community would form the base of commercially-oriented persons engaging online and as well as serve as agents to others with commercial endeavours.

“Eligible persons for full-membership are immediately equipped with a starter pack comprising a debit card to aid operations of an e-wallet, a call free SIM card for easy communication with the Zigzag community, and a Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) locker for the warehousing of purchased items.

“Members have access to a robust e-commerce platform where shopping or international trade is made easy from the comfort of homes, workplaces, schools,” Giwa-Amu added.

According to him, entrepreneurs, artists, creatives and anybody with an authentic business or service can meet like minds on the Zigzag platform and make sales or raise funds or learn new skills, thereby creating pathways to financial empowerment.

Giwa-Amu noted that youth accounted for over 70 percent of the nation´s population and that there was the need to leverage the size and communication as a means of engaging in capital enhancing activities.

