Chinese state TV suspends La Liga broadcasts after Mbappé remark

(FILES) Real Madrid’s Spanish forward #10 Kylian Mbappe reacts during the Spanish league football match between Elche CF and Real Madrid CF at Martinez Valero Stadium in Elche on September 15, 2026. Kylian Mbappe was dropped on October 27 by two major brands in China after a video circulated online in which the French football star apparently joked about former leader Mao Zedong. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)

Chinese state television has suspended broadcasts of La Liga matches following remarks by Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe about Mao Zedong, state-owned China Media Group announced Tuesday.

CMG, which oversees public broadcaster CCTV, said in a release that it had suspended the broadcast of La Liga matches, as well as advertisements involving the French player, following his comments in a viral video.

The group said it had reached the decision on Monday, according to the statement.

It also said that apologies from La Liga, Mbappe and Real Madrid were “an absolute prerequisite” and that nothing would be discussed until such apologies were received.

Mbappe apologised in a statement on Tuesday, describing his comment about Mao as “ill-judged” and that he understood “it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world”.

Spain’s La Liga also apologised in a separate statement, saying that it “deeply regrets the offence that Kylian Mbappe’s recent comments have caused among Chinese fans”.

Major Chinese brands, including beverage giant Dongpeng, responded to the comments by dropping the France captain.

AFP