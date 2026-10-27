‘Wouldn’t be possible without you,’ Kane tells wife after Ballon d’Or win

By Emmanuel Okogba

Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane has thanked his wife, Katie Goodland, for her support after being named winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or award, declaring that his achievement “wouldn’t be possible without you.”

He expressed gratitude to Goodland following the announcement, acknowledging her support throughout his football career as he celebrated one of the sport’s biggest individual honours.

Kane, 33, had while receiving the award, spoken for more than 10 minutes, thanking his long-term partner, Goodland, and mother to his four children.

“To my wife, Kate, my best friend,” Kane said. “We’ve been through ups and downs for sure. You’re my biggest supporter. I actually felt like you wanted this more than me myself.

“The anxious wait for us to find out, I know it’s been horrible for you, here it is – we’ve done it! You always want the best for me, you sacrifice yourself to help me achieve my dreams, and I know they’re your dreams as well, so it wouldn’t be possible without you.

“This is a trophy that we celebrate, not me. This is me and you, it’s all the family, all our close-knit team, so I just want to say thank you, I love you.

“Can’t wait to enjoy this and celebrate tonight for sure. Love you.”

The England captain enjoyed an impressive campaign with Bayern Munich last season, playing a key role in the club’s title-winning success and reinforcing his reputation as one of Europe’s leading forwards.

He also featured for England at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup, where the Three Lions finished third.

Kane emerged ahead of a final three-man shortlist that included France international Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Spanish forward Lamine Yamal of Barcelona.

The Ballon d’Or recognises outstanding individual performances in football, with Kane’s contributions at club and international levels placing him among the leading contenders for the award.

Kane will now look to build on the achievement as he continues his pursuit of further success with Bayern Munich and England.