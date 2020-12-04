Taraba launches health insurance Scheme for residents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

With the final passage of a bill seeking to establish a contributory health insurance agency in Taraba by the state house of assembly, Governor Darius Ishaku, Thursday launched the take-off of a health insurance scheme for residents of the state.

The insurance scheme was designed by the Ishaku administration, to lessen the burden of Taraba residents on medical tourism.

Ishaku, speaking at the occasion, charged residents of the state to enroll for the agency’s contributory health insurance programme, for affordable health care.

He said his administration remains passionate about the health needs of the populace, especially the poor and vulnerable.

He thereafter directed the agency to initiate actions that would reduce infant and child morbidity and also improve life expectancy.

According to him, “We must ensure that the poor are not denied access to medical treatment under this scheme.”

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Health, Innocent Vakkai, said the scheme was adopted from Rwanda’s model of universal health coverage for its citizens after the genocide.

He explained that the scheme is all-encompassing, and urged residents of the state to take advantage of the initiative.

