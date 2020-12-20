Stand tall, don’t be distracted, university don urges troops

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian military has been urged to remain focused and not get distracted in its prosecution of the war against terrorism, banditry and other criminal vices in the country.

This call came from Dr Thomas Uzah, a security expert and head of mass communication department, Kwararafa University Wukari in reaction to the International Criminal Court’s preliminary report.

In a touching message on Monday, Uzah hailed troops for their patriotism, sacrifices and dedication in the face of conspiracy, criticism and blackmail.

Despite exhibiting a high level of professionalism in operations, Uzah expressed disbelief that the ICC will investigate troops over allegations of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Condemning the criminal court, he said it is malicious and grossly insensitive to accuse the troops of such misconduct while encouraging terrorists and other groups to take up arms against the Nigerian State.

The security expert, however, urged troops not to be discouraged but continue to give in their best in the service of the fatherland.

Rather than flinch, he said this is the best time for gallant troops to stand tall and prosecute the war against insurgency and terrorism to its logical conclusion.

