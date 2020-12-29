Some popular digital audio formats you need to know

Kindly Share This Story:

Today we can enjoy our favorite music anytime, anywhere, and also on all kinds of devices, including cell phones, tablets, computers and music players.

This is mainly due to the so-called digital audio formats, which allow us to store large amounts of songs in a small space and with exceptional quality and converting tools like MP4 to MP3 converter.

Those who use the computer for simple tasks related to home or work, it is likely that they feel that they are in a totally unknown terrain when they talk about digital audio formats, and their various variants, and that is precisely why in this post we will try give a little light to evacuate the doubts of less experienced users in topics related to digital audio, through this short and simple basic guide to current digital audio formats.

Digital audio formats are basically containers, which are differentiated by various factors such as compression quality, the type of labeling they can support, and other elements. They are also separated into compressed audio formats and uncompressed audio formats (Lossless). Starting from this base, from this point on, the audio formats most used today.

MP3

Let’s start with the popular and widespread MP3, which is currently the most widely used digital audio format in the Internet world. The number of MP3 download is relatively large compared to other audio formats.

The first thing to mention is that these are files whose extension is “.mp3”, and their main characteristic lies in the fact that the technology behind MP3 compresses the sound sequence, resulting in a really small file, usually much less than half the original file in size.

READ ALSO:

Obviously, to achieve this, the loss of certain sounds has been necessary, which are supposedly those that cannot be heard by the human ear, although many users tend to point out that the MP3 format tends to have certain deficiencies and losses compared to uncompressed formats. However, there are always people who love this format, as evidenced by the fact that many people still use the YouTube MP3 converter.

WAV

Developed by Microsoft and IBM companies, the so-called WAV, a name derived from the acronym WAVE that stands for Waveform Audio File Format, is one of the current digital audio formats that does not have data compression, so it has excellent quality. They are known by their “.wav” extension, and are usually used by operating systems such as Windows for the sounds of the system itself, for example those audios that we usually hear when we start and close our PCs are in WAV format.

AIFF

Born as the music file format of the Apple company for its operating systems, the AIFF format has become a very popular type of file in recent years, since it is a lossless audio format, similar to the well-known WAV of Microsoft. The acronym AIFF comes from Audio Interchange File Format, and files of this type have the extension “.aif”. Its main characteristic is that it is an audio format without signal losses, so the audio quality is really excellent.

WMA

The name comes from the initials of its name Windows Media Audio, which as we mentioned is the proprietary music file format of the Microsoft company. One of the fundamental characteristics of this format resides in the fact that those files that have been compressed in WMA format are smaller than MP3, and therefore their quality decreases, although it retains certain parameters for the care of the integrity of the data and its quality.

There are still several other formats but what has been described above are the most popular and common.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: