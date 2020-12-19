Sanwo-Olu has made ‘detty’ December plans dirty, Lagosians react to Lockdown 2

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Every plan to ‘turn up’ this December and make it ‘detty’ will have to be reconsidered or done low-key as Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Friday, imposed new restrictions due to the increased number of Covid-19 cases in the country, with Lagos being one of the most affected states.

Lagosians who already had plans of celebrating what they thought was a triumph over the pandemic may have to do so in their houses now as the ban affects organisation of concerts, street parties and night clubs. Even religious gatherings are not left out- they are expected to have services not longer than two hours and must not exceed 50 per cent of the maximum capacity of the venue.

For those who had plans in place, it is now a case of ‘pouring sand in their garri’ and ‘detty december plans made dirty’.

Read how some Lagosians are reacting below…

sanwo olu don pour hypo for people december 💀 pic.twitter.com/qMnaqAKrlt — ok lydia. (@Lydizzzle_) December 18, 2020

That’s how daddy sanwo olu saved those of us who couldn’t afford detty December some shame. pic.twitter.com/QMTqqNZTle — Ishuwa Brown (@BrownIshuwa) December 18, 2020

Sanwo Olu don help us wash our Detty December in advance😂 pic.twitter.com/BuryorfwHi — Me (@lmaotrouble2) December 18, 2020

“My December is going to be detty” Sanwo Olu in Isolation: pic.twitter.com/eN6Su5pgqo — Felipe Lobo (@daddytrendz) December 19, 2020

Me traveling back from Canada to come and do detty December

Sanwo olu: pic.twitter.com/nyfVqtggPy — ✣քʀɛƈɨօʊֆ✣ ❁ (@1prcious) December 18, 2020

You left port Harcourt for lagos for the Christmas only to find out that Sanwo olu doesn’t have money for detty December so his shutting down Lagos pic.twitter.com/ujRzFh2Ald — lazy Rufus (@Real_lazyrufus) December 19, 2020

Lagos going into another lockdown like after we Don loot the whole palliative.

Lagosians be like to sanwó olú pic.twitter.com/cdDvHOOdjJ — READiGarget (@readione18) December 18, 2020

Me as Sanwo Olu Be like say I go confess ooo, dem Don swear for me tire pic.twitter.com/NsAKPUBYkD — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@DannyWalta) December 14, 2020

We the boneless girls association say Sanwo Olu thank you o nobody will be oppressing and tensioning us this December as we no buy bone straight God bless you sir #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/xP9S4Ar3On — the.cozyspace on IG (@rachelb08707818) December 19, 2020

El Rufai Nd sanwo- olu give those two governors two cold bottles of stout for canceling Detty December. #COVID19 #DettyDecember pic.twitter.com/couWFbZbqq — sortedtv (@sortedtv1) December 18, 2020

