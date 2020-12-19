Vanguard Logo

Sanwo-Olu has made ‘detty’ December plans dirty, Lagosians react to Lockdown 2

detty' December
Sanwo-Olu

By Emmanuel Okogba

Every plan to ‘turn up’ this December and make it ‘detty’ will have to be reconsidered or done low-key as Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Friday, imposed new restrictions due to the increased number of Covid-19 cases in the country, with Lagos being one of the most affected states.

Lagosians who already had plans of celebrating what they thought was a triumph over the pandemic may have to do so in their houses now as the ban affects organisation of concerts, street parties and night clubs. Even religious gatherings are not left out- they are expected to have services not longer than two hours and must not exceed 50 per cent of the maximum capacity of the venue.

For those who had plans in place, it is now a case of ‘pouring sand in their garri’ and ‘detty december plans made dirty’.

Read how some Lagosians are reacting below…

