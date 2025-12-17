Wizkid ignites ‘Detty December’ at GTCO End-of-Year bash

Nigerian ace singer Wizkid officially ignited the holiday season at the GTCO end-of-year party in Lagos on Tuesday night.

Delivering a high-octane performance that thrilled the packed crowd, the singer took a moment to claim his role as the season’s ultimate gatekeeper.

“Who else go start Detty December if not Daddy Yo?”



– Wizkid 😂

pic.twitter.com/Kr0fpAy7ge — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) December 17, 2025

“Who else go start Detty December if not Daddy Yo?” he asked the cheering audience before making a grand proclamation: “I officially announce, Detty December don start from today.”

The event, which is already being hailed as a highlight of the season, also featured a high-energy performance from Davido, marking a rare night where two of Africa’s biggest icons shared the same stage.

With Wizkid’s formal declaration, the marathon of concerts and festivities known as Detty December is now officially in full swing across the city.

Vanguard News