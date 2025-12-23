Detty December: We’ll name, shame hotels, vendors who cancel bookings – Sanwo-Olu

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has issued a strong warning to hotels, restaurants, and event venues, cautioning them against unjustified price increases and the cancellation of confirmed bookings during the upcoming Detty December festive season.

Speaking during an interview on TVC Journalists Hangout, the governor stressed that the Lagos State Government would no longer tolerate vendors abandoning prior commitments simply because they received higher offers.

He described the practice as “unacceptable” and said it undermines Lagos’ reputation as a leading cultural and tourism destination.

“Last week, I was with the operators of hotels, clubs, restaurants, about 250 were at the Marina. We had some sessions on how we can stop the hikes. If someone had booked a space, three to four months, and you have given commitment that there will be availability, why all of a sudden when they show up, you are telling them something has changed, maybe because someone wants to pay more money, that’s losing branding, that’s not what we will accept or take in Lagos,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor is urging venues to honour their original agreements with customers, warning that backing out for higher-paying clients damages their own brand and Lagos’ image.

He went further to warn that such actions would not go unchecked, stressing the government’s readiness to intervene.

“You are spoiling our name, and the reputation of our city. Not only are we going to name and shame people who would be doing this, but the government is going to come really hard on them. If you have evidence that they have a commitment, maybe a deposit or a confirmation of having booked for a space, and any other thing happens, let us know. The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Lagos State Safety Commission have been well briefed. People should speak up, people should let us know so that we can first correct them and let the full arm of the law catch up with them. We would not let anyone render our reputation and throw it to the wind. We are aware, and these operators during our meeting agreed that going forward nothing of such will happen.”

Vanguard News