Ondo Rep member, Hon Gboluga Ikengboju, empowers 400 constituents

Dayo Johnson – Akure

No fewer than 400 persons have benefited from another empowerment programme facilitated by the lawmaker representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency in Ondo State at the National Assembly, Hon Gboluga Dele Ikengboju.

Grants were given to individuals to begin Small Scale Businesses in the entrepreneurship programme.

The event which took place at Ilutitun Town Hall, Okitipupa was part of the lawmaker’s 2020 constituency project under the supervision of the “The Small And Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SAMEDAN)

Beneficiaries according to lkengboju’s Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) Oyeniyi Iwakun were selected randomly across Ikaleland and each got between N50,000 to N450,000 cash depending on the category of business.

Iwakun said: “This is coming few weeks after 200 women were empowered with N100,000 cash each by the lawmaker.

According to him Hon Gboluga explained that he had chosen cash empowerment after due consultation with his constituents, and he is sure that it would have direct impact on them.

While imploring them to use the resources judiciously for the purpose it is meant for, the renowned pharmacist said aside the ongoing ones, other physical projects would be executed soon.

Reacting on behalf of others, one of the beneficiaries from Irele LGA Mr Olapade Adewole expressed delight at what he described as an “outstanding and impactful innovation.”

Olapade who got N450,000 said it would help him begin a profitable business.

“I want to sincerely thank our distinguished representative and I pray that God continue to be with him.” He said.

Mr. Olakunle Balogun from Ilutitun, Okitipupa LGA who got N400, 000 was grateful for being considered. He opined that there couldn’t have been a better way to alleviate people’s suffering at the grassroot than such empowerment programme.

Olakunle who commended the lawmaker urged him to continue with the numerous life changing programmes he has begun.

Another beneficiary from Ode-Aye who got N200,000, Mr Segun Akinsuroju also hailed the lawmaker for the “laudable initiative.”

Also at the event were the Okitipupa Constituency 1 PDP House of Assembly Candidate in the 2019 general elections, Hon Lawson Adelokiki; his counterpart in constituency 2, Hon. Osulowo Tibetan; Okitipupa LGA PDP Chairman, Hon Sola Adewo; Secretary, Mr Alli Akindele; the LGA PDP Women leader, Mrs Aiyeku and other party chieftains and community leaders.

Iwakun said that another project facilitated by the lawmaker which is the upgrade and expansion of Ilutitun Comprehensive Health Centre began last week.

Vanguard News Nigeria

