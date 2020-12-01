Ogun monarch charges FUNAAB on youth development

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Paramount ruler of Yewaland and Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, has called on the management of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNNAB), to work out a youth-oriented collaboration programme with Yewaland in the area of agricultural development.

Oba Olugbenle made the call while receiving the FUNNAB Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kolawole Salako and his management team in his palace.

The traditional ruler tasked the University to share benefits of its research breakthroughs with the people within the catchment areas, saying that such gesture would “go a long way to help and (enable) us appreciate the presence of FUNAAB”.

He frowned at what he described as leadership failure and the recent “EndSARS” protests across the country.

He stressed the need for youths to be integrated back into the system, to avoid the reoccurrence of the problems in the country.

The monarch called for a change in the orientation of youths by giving them the necessary entrepreneurial training to empower them and make the best use of their brains.

He added that the establishment of such collaboration between Yewaland and FUNAAB in agriculture and environmental management would go a long way in promoting youth development in Ogun State.

The Vice-Chancellor said he agreed with Oba Olugbenle’s suggestion on the need to empower youths; an effort, which he emphasised that FUNAAB had been doing through its Community-Based Farming Scheme (COBFAS), whereby students are taken to farm settlement to experience farming at the village level across the four geopolitical zones of the state.

Prof. Salako equally mentioned the training programme offered to FUNAAB students in the area of cinematography by the ace cinematographer, Alagba Tunde Kelani as well as other breakthroughs recorded by the University such as the production of odourless ‘fufu’, which is now being produced by many small scale outfits; FUNAAB Alpha Chicken; Cassava Agronomy projects and the various grants won by University scholars.

He disclosed that with the advent of technology and social media, it had become difficult for youths to use their bare hands in agriculture and supported the monarch’s call to promote farm settlements that are equipped with basic amenities.

Prof. Salako promised that FUNAAB would spread its scope of outreach and work better within Yewaland, noting that before now, the University had been carrying out extension services within Olorunda, Imala, Imeko and Iwoye-Ketu; all under Yewa.

Vanguard News Nigeria

