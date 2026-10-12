Ogbomoso youths get digital skills boost as A-Global opens new centre

American Open University (A-Global) has opened its first community skill and liaison centre in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, offering residents tuition scholarships of 75 per cent for undergraduate programmes and 60 per cent for postgraduate courses.

The centre, located in the High School Area, was inaugurated on Saturday, October 10, 2026, to provide learner support, admission information and technology skills training.

The event, themed “Repositioning Ogbomoso for the Global Economy,” attracted traditional rulers, academics and community leaders. The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III, was represented by the Abese of Ogbomosoland, High Chief Kasali Oladipupo, who performed the ceremonial opening.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Adeolu Afolabi of the Department of Cybersecurity, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), said the centre would help position Ogbomoso for opportunities in the global economy.

“The Ogbomoso Education Development Plan is a strong vision and passion of His Imperial Majesty, and this vision is expressed by this feat, particularly with a view to providing global and technology leverage in tertiary education,” he said.

The university’s Chancellor, Prof. David Seyi Akanbi, said the institution received its provisional operating licence from the National Universities Commission (NUC) in 2025, after 11 years of development.

“Over half of today’s jobs are at risk of being transformed or displaced by automation, and higher technical skills and adaptive competencies are becoming vital for individual and societal growth. The demand for tech-savvy, future-ready professionals has never been greater. Technology is transforming every sector of life, and the pace of change will only accelerate in the years ahead,” he said.

Akanbi said the university aimed to develop a globally competitive workforce through technology-focused education and practical skills training.

The institution offers undergraduate programmes in Data Science, Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, Information Technology, Business Administration, Public Administration, Entrepreneurship and Business Information Technology. Its postgraduate courses include MBA, Master of Information Technology and Master of Public Administration.

Speaking on behalf of the Soun, Oladipupo said the centre aligned with the monarch’s 25-year development agenda, which prioritises education and economic growth.

“Desiring that Ogbomoso is not left behind, His Imperial Majesty encouraged the establishment of the American Open University center in Ogbomoso. At the recent Ogbomoso Education Summit, he committed to increasing the involvement of Ogbomoso youths and integrating them into the global economy. This center is one expression of that commitment,” he said.