NCDMB to hit  70 percent local content implementation  2027

Kindly Share This Story:

…as ISMN inducts new fellows

Executive Secretary, Nigerian content Development and Monitoring board, NCDMB, Engr Simbi Wabote has said the board is focused on raising Nigerian content in the oil and gas sector to 70 percent by 2027 under its strategic ten years road map.

He disclosed this when he gave the keynote address on : “Economic challenges and prospects : strategic assessment of local contents, risks and priorities” at the 2020 strategists dinner fellowship investiture of the Institute of Strategic Management , Nigeria , ISMN, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. 42 new fellows were admitted into the institute with Honorary fellowship and other awards conferred on some persons, including the keynote speaker Engr Wabote.

Wabote in his address said the board had achieved 35 percent implementation of its Act in the last ten years, stressing that this was evident in the increased number of local fabrication yards, vessel ownership, in country spend and number of Nigerian oil and gas service company.

READ ALSO:

He also listed increased number of indigenous operators and control of expatriate quota as indicators of the achievement.

Chairman of the Rivers state chapter of the Institute, Sir Davies Okarevu, gave the vote of thanks, thanking the keynote speaker for his thought provoking paper . He said it was clear that if the nation emphasized on merit it would bring about the desired growth and development.

President and Chairman-In-Council , of the institute, Alex Enebeli earlier had said the theme of this year’s investiture of new fellows and dinner was apt as it focused on evolving measures to strengthen local content implementation in the nation’s economy.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: