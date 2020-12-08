Breaking News
NCDMB to hit  70 percent local content implementation  2027

…as ISMN inducts new fellows

Executive Secretary, Nigerian content Development and Monitoring board, NCDMB, Engr  Simbi   Wabote  has said the board is  focused on raising Nigerian content  in the oil and gas sector to 70 percent by 2027  under its  strategic ten years  road map.

He  disclosed this  when he gave the keynote address on :  “Economic challenges and prospects : strategic assessment of local  contents, risks and priorities” at the  2020 strategists dinner fellowship investiture of the Institute of Strategic Management , Nigeria , ISMN,  in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.  42 new fellows were admitted into the institute  with Honorary fellowship and other awards conferred on some persons, including the keynote speaker Engr Wabote.

Wabote  in his address said  the board  had achieved 35 percent  implementation of  its Act in the last ten years, stressing that this was evident in the increased number of local fabrication yards, vessel ownership, in country spend and number of Nigerian oil and gas service company.

He also listed increased number of indigenous operators and control of expatriate quota as  indicators of the achievement.

Chairman of the Rivers state chapter of the  Institute, Sir Davies Okarevu, gave the vote of thanks, thanking the keynote speaker for  his thought provoking paper . He said it was clear that if the nation emphasized on merit it would bring about the desired growth and development.

President and Chairman-In-Council , of the institute, Alex Enebeli  earlier had said the theme of this year’s   investiture of new fellows  and dinner  was apt  as it focused on  evolving measures to strengthen  local content implementation  in the nation’s economy.

