Lagos says clearance for prospective couples mandatory

By Eseroghene Ayomah

The Lagos State government has made it mandatory for prospective couples to obtain clearance from the state government to hold weddings with not more than 300 people in attendance.

This was contained in a notice by the state government tilted “Stay at home”. “Weddings and Social gatherings must not exceed 300 people with prior clearance from the Lagos State commission”, the notice partly read.

The Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, said the state government is concerned about large gatherings and big weddings as the state experiences spikes in the number of Covid-19 cases.

He added that the clearance is free and prospective couples will have to go on the commission website to input the details of their wedding, adding that safety marshals will be deployed to such events to enforce all Covid protocols to prevent any possible spread of the virus.

“If it’s not big a wedding, maybe 50 people, 100 people, we are not really concerned. But if it is a large gathering with 300 people and above, it is mandatory that you get a clearance; no payment whatsoever,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

