LaCasera wins big at 2020 Brandcom awards

Kindly Share This Story:

The La Casera Company has made history at the 2020 Brandcom Awards winning five different awards. The award ceremony which was held in Lagos witnessed the crème de la crème in the marketing communication industry in Nigeria.

Leading the pack in the personality awards category was the Managing Director, The La Casera Company, Chinedum Okereke who won the Chief Executive Officer of the Year (FMCG). Emmanuel Agu, the Group Marketing Director, JOTNA (The La Casera Company) won the Marketing Director of the Year.

Also, typical of its trailblazing position in the Carbonated Soft Drink (CSD) industry, the Bold and Smoov Chapman Drink, from the stables of the La Casera company dusted other contending brands in their category to cart home the Brand Launch of the Year and Chapman Drink Brand of the Year awards respectively.

The Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives were also recognised as the La Casera Hero/TINAF campaign won the Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign of the Year Award.

The Brandcom Awards which is in its second edition is organised by the publishers of Brand Communicator magazine. The awards are the celebration of the exploits and achievements of brands, agencies and notable players in the marketing communication industry who have defied the odds to make an impact in the industry. The award is also designed to be the most credible and prestigious platform for recognition in the marketing and communications industry in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on the awards, Managing Director, The La Casera Company, Chinedum Okereke, said the award is a call to action for the Company. “We are delighted with these awards. The La Casera Company always strives to offer the best product and brand experiences to its consumers and it is very exciting to be recognized for it by marketing professionals. We would also like to thank our loyal consumers for their continued support. We will not rest on our hoarse to ensure our consumers are satisfied”.

The Group Marketing Director, JOTNA (The La Casera Company), Emmanuel Agu, while dedicating the award to his entire marketing team “An award of this nature does not come easy. It requires hard work and we are happy that we are recognised. Across our marketing value chain, we have ensured that we prime our consumers, to deliver their choice drinks. We thank our consumers and trade partners for their unwavering loyalty to the company’s brands over the years. We dedicate this award to all of them”.

According to Joshua Ajayi, the convener of Brandcom Awards and publisher of Brand Communicator, this year’s award held despite the challenges caused by COVID-19 and its negative impacts on businesses across the world this year.

“Some brands, agencies and individuals have been able to weather the storm and make meaningful impacts in their various fields and as such, they deserve to be celebrated. Despite the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19, such brands, agencies and individuals were outstanding within their space with their innovative solutions, campaigns, consumer engagements and others,” Ajayi said.

On the selection process, Ajayi said, “we are glad that players in the industry found this award worthy. The awardees were painstakingly assessed by a panel of assessors who worked on the mantra of prestige, integrity and credibility”.

Since its incorporation in the year 2000, The La Casera Company has continually demarked itself by the quality of its products which have become household brands in the Carbonated Soda Drinks sector.

About LaCasera

Incorporated in Nigeria in the year 2000, The La Casera Company (TLCC) is a member of JOTNA Group of Companies.

TLCC is a leading beverage company and the pioneer of PET bottled Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) in Nigeria. The company manufactures, markets, and presently distributes six products, including La Casera Apple drink across the nation and other parts of West Africa. Its flagship product, La Casera Apple was launched in Nov. 2001. The phrase “La Casera” is derived from Spanish, and it means ‘A drink from the home’.

La Casera Apple is the first-ever soft drink to be offered in a PET bottle in Nigeria. It is also the only CSD with 5% real apple juice. Other products from TLCC include Nirvana Tonic Water and Nirvana Soda Water which launched in August 2012, Smoov Chapman which launched in September 2014, Bold Bitter Lemon Extra (formerly Nirvana Bitter Lemon) which re-launched in 2015, and Nirvana Table Water.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: