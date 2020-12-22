Kano Guber 2023: APC, PDP trade words

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election, the Kano State ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC and People Democratic Party, PDP have been engulfed in trading of words.

While the PDP led by the former Governor and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso said it would not tolerate inconclusive election in the 2023 governorship election, the APC led by the interim State party Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, said it would repeat the inconclusive and even rig the election.

Abbas stated this while reacting to Kwankwaso during the swearing-in of the interim executive members of the party held at the Kano Government House on Tuesday evening.

He said, “Kwankwaso said 2023 governorship election would be do-or-die, ok, we are ready for that. We are not coward. We are ready for the war. We are not afraid of death.

“To our party loyalists, don’t condone Kwankwaso and his supporters. If they abuse you over the radio or physically, don’t be merciful to them.

“Let me tell you that we will rig the 2023 election and nothing will be done. We will replicate what we did in Gama ward come 2023 and nothing would be done. This is our time. This is our government,” Abbas said.

Recall that Kwankwaso was reportedly said to have during a meeting with members of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kwankwasiyya Movement, in the state, said that the people of the state will never again allow inconclusive elections.

Kwankwaso said the PDP was on the verge of winning the Kano governorship election in 2019 before vested interest connived and declared the election inconclusive and that which gave the incumbent Governor, Ganduje victory.

