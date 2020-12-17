Irate mob set ablaze suspected armed robber in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu

A young man suspected to be an armed robber on Wednesday night met his waterloo as he was burnt alive by angry mob along Abak Road, Uyo Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that the victim of jungle justice was apprehended by Abak road residents while he was trying to snatch a mobile phone from a woman on Wednesday night.

As at the time of filing this report, the victim’s lifeless body was still lying along the Abak Road.

A source around the area told newsmen that he was among notorious armed robbers that have been terrorising the state capital particularly the popular “Ibom Plaza’ and environs in recent times.

It was also gathered that he specializes in snatching mobile phones and dispossessing the residents as well as other unsuspecting members of the public of their money and valuables.

A resident of Abak road who spoke in confidence said, “He is a member of the notorious armed robbery gang who has been terrorising the whole of Abak road, NEPA Line, and even the Ibom Plaza area.

“They always snatch people’s phone and dispossess innocent members of the public of their money. But yesterday (Wednesday) night his cup became full and he was caught in the act and burnt alive after snatching somebody’s mobile phone.

“In fact, I was told that when he was caught, some police officers arrived to take him to their station but they people refused and took him away to a Street, burnt him and later brought his corpse to Abak Road where everyone can see. It is unfortunate how young men waste their lives”.

The Wednesday incident was reportedly the second armed robbery suspect burnt alive by mob in the state capital following incessant armed robbery attacks on the residents.

Vanguard News Nigeria

