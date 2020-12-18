Gov Obaseki commissions Freshforte

Kindly Share This Story:

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki has officially commissioned Freshforte, saying its offerings could constantly meet Nigerians demand for quality food and other products even as it fits for great entertainment.

Speaking at the opening of the ultra-modern store on Saturday, 12th of December, 2020 in Lekki, Lagos state, Obaseki extolled Farmforte, an agricultural value chain development firm, for building and making the store accessible for everyone who wants an unforgettable shopping experience.

The Governor of Edo state expressed how impressed he was towards the plans of Freshforte on Waste management, saying the store lays the foundation to create new growth engines for not just agricultural value chain but the entire economy.

“My warmest congratulations to the entire Farmforte team. I am thoroughly impressed by how much attention has been paid to detail and the carefully thought out plans to source products from suppliers across the country.

“I applaud all the hard work and dedication that has gone into making this project a reality and I urge you to keep up the good work.” – he said.

In an address, the General Manager of Freshforte, Sinan Soysal appreciated the Governor of Edo state for emphasizing how much value Lagosians will get from shopping at the store, saying the Freshforte is constructed to serve everybody at their pocket size.

Mr. Soysal asserted that the store houses a cafe, a nice restaurant, sea-side lounge and a grocery store where goods are directed to the consumers, thereby bridging the gap and bringing the consumers closer to the farmers.

While asserting that Freshforte is all-in-one for shopping and entertainment, the General Manager said delivery of remarkable experience to Lagosians at every visit is the focus of the management of the store.

He noted that as a way of supporting the efforts of the government, the company had generated

100 direct jobs and over 500 indirect jobs through farmers, suppliers and contractors.

