Fulham’s Aina escapes VAR verdict after handball controversy

Ola Aina was in the centre of a handball controversy as his club Fulham survived a barrage of attacks by Southampton in yesterday’s Premier League game, which ended goalless at the Craven Cottage.

Shane Long and Theo Walcott both looked to have broken the deadlock for the visitors in the second half, only to have their efforts ruled out for offside on review as Saints slipped to eighth in the table.

Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was forced into only his second save of the game in the 68th minute, tipping Long’s well-hit rising drive over the bar. The game was pulled back for a VAR review on a potential Southampton penalty after a possible Ola Aina handball. Following a lengthy VAR check, the game was allowed to continue.

The Cottagers played out their fourth consecutive draw and did so in the absence of their manager Scott Parker, who remains in self-isolation after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus.

