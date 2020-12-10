FG set to rehabilitate rape victims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

Federal Government has announced the rehabilitation of rape victims in the country.

Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum made this announcement during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Federation of West Africa Freelance Journalist Association, FWAFJA, led by its President, Mr. Abayomi Runsewe at her office in Abuja.

She said, the Ministry through its Agencies such as Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN, among others, would partner with the association in giving relevant supports to victims of rape in areas of skills acquisition, capacity building, trade, and investment activities.

She noted that men are also victims of rape especially young men, “even though they may not easily voice out like the women”, stressing that, the Ministry would give due attention to all of them in the aspects that relate to its mandates.

In her contribution, the Deputy Director, Gender in the Ministry, Mrs. Achinam Fidel explained to the delegation that the main focus of gender mainstreaming in the Ministry was to encourage and create an enabling environment for women to fully participate in the trade, industry, and investment processes at all levels of government.

The Deputy Director pointed out that the recent 75billion Naira National MSMEs Survival Fund and Guaranteed Off-take Scheme approved by President Mohammed Buhari to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses has allocated 45% to Nigerian businesswomen.

Earlier in his address, the President of the Federation of West African Freelance Journalist Association, FWAFJA, Mr. Abayomi Runsewe said that his association was committed to the rehabilitation of victims of rape in Nigeria.

According to him, ‘’Rape victims suffer a lot of psychological and social trauma as a result of the abuse.

He said to institutionalize this project, the construction of a building has been planned for the operations of all activities relating to rape victims, while a movie titled ‘’RED ROSE” has been released to further express and buttress what the rape victims are passing through emotionally.

