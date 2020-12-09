EndSARS protest: Anambra community organises funeral for DPO, 2 policemen

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Osumenyi community in Nnewi South Local Government Area, Anambra State, has lamented the death of the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of Nigerian Police Divisional Headquarters, Osumenyi, Mr Akpan Joseph, and two other policemen; Mr Agu Michael and Mr Udegnulam Celestine killed by hoodlums during the #EndSARS, protest.

Speaking through the President General of Osumenyi Caretaker Committee, Chief Victor Ojiego, during a non-denominational funeral service for the peaceful repose of the three policemen organised by the community and others who died during the #EndSARS protest, they described the three policemen as peaceful and discipline officers in the community and lamented their death.

Earlier in his sermon entitled, “The Sacredness of Life” delivered by the Dean of Osumenyi Deanery and Parish Priest of Holy Spirit Parish Osumenyi, Very Rev. Fr. Ndubuisi Felix Mary, said that the preservation of life at all stages, from the embryo till God takes it, should be a matter of priority for every human being.

“Every constituted government should have the security of lives and property as its priority because to love God is to keep his commandment and the uppermost in the love of God should be esteeming of human life as something very sacred and belonging to God.

“The painful killing of DPO Akpan Joseph ASP Agu Michael and PC Udegnulam Celestine is because of lack of love of God and neighbour and that is the genesis of the political and economic breakdown of Nigeria.

“We must blame those at the helm of affairs in government for their misrule in the face of abundant human and mineral resources, which is fuelled youths agitation and insecurity in Nigerian.

“Nigerian leaders failed to appreciate God by utilizing the abundant natural resources to create employment and improve on good condition of living, instead, they have succeeded in widening the gap between the few aristocrats and the majority of hungry and suffering Nigerians.

“They failed to fix the basic infrastructures including education, health, electricity and roads, the worst is the insecurity of lives and property. The security agencies may have been putting in their best, however, their best is rather neutralized by the level of brutality meted out to the masses.

“This invariably resulted to the call for #EndSARS, Insecurity, bad governance and corruption, the two weeks long peaceful protest was welcomed by most Nigerians until hoodlums hijacked the protest.

“As we gather here today to pray for the happy repose of their souls and that of all victims of the #EndSARS protest, it is our prayer that those at the helm of affairs of governance irrespective of their religious affiliation, should repent and cultivate the spirit love of their fellow human beings by creating enabling environment for living.”

Chairman of Nnewi South Transition Caretaker Committee, Mr Chieloka Okoye, and President, Osumenyi Youth Council, OYC, Dr Charles Ebulue, lamented the death of the policemen, saying that no Osumenyi youth was involved in the killing of the policemen because they were all known for their good works.

