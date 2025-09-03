Enugu: “We were misled,” Abor-Isiala, Eha-Amufu women apologise over March protest

In a remarkable display of humility and reconciliation, the women of Abor-Isiala Autonomous Community, Eha-Amufu in Isi-Uzo Local Government, have publicly apologised to their traditional ruler, HRH Igwe Philimon Obeagu, community leaders, and the Council Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government, Hon. Barr. Obiora Obeagu, over their March 2025 protest.

It is recalled that the women, during their protest, which almost disrupted activities in the area, had staged a protest at the Isi-Uzo Council Headquarters, Ikem, and also destroyed property belonging to their traditional ruler.

They had also stormed the businesses and residences of some community leaders, locking up shops and houses.

However, in a show of humility and remorse, the tearful women, at the weekend, tendered unreserved apologies for their unruly behaviour, saying they were misinformed and misled, noting that the Council Chairman and Governor Peter Mbah had actually done a lot to alleviate the challenges of their community.

At a reconciliation event, which took place at Umujiovu, Abor-Isiala, the Abor-Isiala women, visibly moved to tears, went on their knees and pleaded with Hon. Barr. Obiora Obeagu and HRH Igwe Philimon Obeagu for forgiveness.

“Our Igwe and our son, Obiora, we are sorry. Our Council Chairman has done a lot in addressing our security challenges, constructing bridges and roads, and addressing community matters. We also acknowledge the efforts of our governor and the many projects he is doing or has proposed for our community.

“The truth is that we were agitated by the things we were told. And given what we had suffered in the past, we could not control our emotions because we felt frustrated. But as fathers and son, we want to sincerely seek your forgiveness,” spokesperson and leader of the women, Mrs. Sarah Agu, said.

Speaking at the event, the priest-in-charge of Methodist Church, Abor Eha-Ohuala Circuit, Very Reverend Okpuru Gideon, reminded the women of their responsibility to respect authorities and pray for leaders, stressing that their protest went beyond acceptable limits.

He urged them to embrace peace, seek genuine forgiveness, and work in harmony with government authorities for the progress of the communities.

Also speaking, the Parish Priest, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Abor, Eha-Amufu, Rev. Fr. Hilary Mama, emphasised the virtues of peace, true remorse, and forgiveness.

In his response, Barr. Obeagu expressed deep emotions at the women’s humility and acknowledged their courage in retracing their steps. He thanked God for the reconciliation and reassured the community that his administration remained committed to serving the people.

He said the March protest was a clear example of the dangers of propaganda, which he described as an evil that blows no one any good.

The Council Chairman recalled that despite his earlier appeal at the Council Headquarters in Ikem, some individuals instigated the protest to disrupt the progress of Eha-Amufu. He condemned such acts as works of those against peace and development.

He highlighted several programmes by both the Mbah Administration and Isi-Uzo Local Government Council aimed at tackling insecurity and fostering development in Mgbuji, Abor-Isiala, and surrounding areas.

The completed and ongoing projects in Eha-Ohuala listed include the 21.7 km Agape-Agu Mgbuji-Ogbete Road, a Smart Green School, two healthcare facilities, the Ebe Umuogiri Bridge construction, and a farm estate project. He also stated that Governor Peter Mbah has commenced the process of supporting farmers to take over their farmhouses in their farm settlements with sustainable security.

He also assured the people that any programmes temporarily slowed by the protest would speedily proceed as planned.

In his remarks, HRH Igwe Philimon Obeagu expressed gratitude to the body of priests and clergy in Abor-Isiala for spearheading the peace effort and urged the community to work closely with the government.

He commended Hon. Obeagu for his forgiving heart and commitment to bringing lasting solutions to the challenges facing his people.

The atmosphere at the reconciliation gathering was filled with joy, relief, and renewed hope for unity and progress in Abor-Isiala, Eha-Ohuala, Eha-Amufu, and the entire Isi-Uzo.