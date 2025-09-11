Anambra 2025: No community will be left out under my government — APC candidate

By Vincent Ujumadu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 8 Anambra election, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has promised that all 179 communities in the state will benefit from his administration if he is elected governor.

Speaking to a large gathering in his Orsumenyi community in Nnewi South Local Government Area, Ukachukwu said every part of Anambra would experience significant transformation, building on his previous work across the country.

“Anambra State is simple to develop and transform. We have enough human and material resources to achieve this transformation within 24 months,” he said.

He outlined plans to connect all council areas to the state capital and give special attention to major commercial and industrial hubs.

“The state will remain a huge industrial site for the four years I am in office, and every community will be actively involved in development activities,” Ukachukwu added.

Highlighting his track record as an investor, Ukachukwu said he is the only candidate with ongoing investments and factories in various parts of the state, including Awka.

“I have been an investor, industrialist, and economic developer all my life, with visible investments across the country. Insecurity, however, slowed down operations in my factories in Agu-Awka, Nkpor, and Onitsha. Six of my expatriate staff were kidnapped, which was a harrowing experience, and I had to shut down the factories. Today, I am gradually rebuilding through the hospitality industry,” he said.

Ukachukwu emphasized that security, safety of lives, and protection of property are central to his plans.

“Every citizen is valuable and important in the project ahead. Youths and the unemployed will be meaningfully engaged, and there will no longer be killings and maiming in the state,” he concluded.