Edo group alleges plot to marginalise state from NDDC board

By Ozioruva Aliu

A Benin socio-cultural group, Benin National Congress, BNC, yesterday, alleged that there are plots to deny Edo State of being a pivotal part of the planned board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and has issued a nine-day ultimatum for assurances of fair treatment from President Muhammadu Buhari or it would institute a legal action.

A statement, yesterday, by the President of BNC, Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo, said Edo State houses the largest gas reserve in West Africa and several oil wells and, therefore, should not be denied the state’s deserved role in the next NDDC board.

He said: “Edo State as host to the largest gas reserve is eminently deserving of the managing directorship and or executive directorship, but, those who do not mean well for the relative peace and harmony in the zone have perfected plans to appropriate these positions to Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states, that have had overstretched share of chairmanship and directorship.

“As an ethnic nationality organisation, it has become incumbent on us to formally alert your excellency of a very provocative plot, which could have far-reaching consequences on the rule of law, peace and order on our country.”

