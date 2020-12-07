Edo 2020: AA has no petition, PDP tells tribunal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State on Monday, said the Action Alliance (AA), a petitioner in the Edo State governorship election petition tribunal has no petition before the court because it failed to file application for pre-hearing notice.

It would be recalled that AA and four other political parties are challenging the outcome of the September 19 Edo State governorship election that brought in governor Godwin Obaseki.

At pre-hearing yesterday, counsel to PDP, Onyechi Ikpeazu said the petitioner has abandoned it petition for failing to file for pre-hearing notice which he said is in line with the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

He said “The tribunal has no jurisdiction to entertain the petition and we urge the tribunal to dismiss the application. We didn’t receive the petitioner’s reply to activate the pre-hearing by applying for the issuance of the pre-hearing forms”, he said.

But counsel to AA, Stephen Osaigbovo who objected to the position of PDP saying the petitioner has not abandoned his petition.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Abdulrazaq Abdulkareem adjourned to Friday, December 11, for ruling.

Vanguard News Nigeria

