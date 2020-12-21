COVID-19: FCTA tests 86,505 suspected cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA said it has so far tested about 86, 505 people since the advent of COVID-19 and that 8, 338 positive cases had been recorded as of December 11.

Acting Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat in the FCTA, Dr Mohammed Kawu, made the disclosure at a news conference Monday in Abuja.

Kawu explained that with a per capita testing rate of over 18,021 per million (1.8 per cent population), FCT remains the only state to have attained and surpassed the COVID-19 testing target of one per cent of its population as set by the Presidential Task Force PTF on COVID-19.

ALSO READ: House of Reps jerks up 2021 budget by over N500bn

According to him, following confirmation of three cases of COVID-19 on March 20, a multi-sectoral COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre EOC was activated on March 23, to coordinate the outbreak response in collaboration with partners.

He said as part of efforts to ensure effective healthcare, the FCT Administration established seven isolation and treatment centres with 920 total bed capacity including ICU facilities exceeding the 300 bed capacity recommended for states by the PTF.

The acting secretary also revealed that the FCT activated surveillance system at point of entry with screening of over 52,161 Passengers of Interest (POIs) out of which 320 (0.6 per cent) were positive.

Similarly, Kawu said the secretariat has begun 10 scientific researches on COVID-19 including randomized clinical trials on drugs effectiveness and management of virus infection.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Yuletide, the FCT Administration has insisted that the popular Millennium Park in the territory remains shut, urging residents to comply with all safety protocols.

Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task team on Enforcement of COVID-19 Regulations, Ikharo Attah, disclosed this on Monday during a meeting with the Abuja Park Operators Association.

Attah who noted that a total lockdown may not be necessary, following the deadlier second wave of the pandemic, said the Millennium park as the epicentre of social gathering during festivities won’t be left opened to the public during the yultide.

He directed park operators in Abuja to observe all health protocols, otherwise face the Mobile court that would sit even on Christmas day.

Also speaking, the Director, FCT Department of Parks and Recreation, Hajia Riskatu Abdulazeez said any park which violates the health protocols will be sealed off, or face outright revocation of the lease.

One of the Park Operators, Smart Saheed who represented Eden Garden at meeting, assured that members of the Association have resolved to also constitute a compliance taskforce to boost the efforts of the FCT Administration.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: