Buhari celebrates Itse Sagay at 80

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with foremost scholar, teacher, legal luminary, author, and anti-corruption crusader, Professor Itsejuwa Sagay, as he turns 80.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja, also said that the President rejoices with the Sagay family, the academia, legal profession, and all friends and associates of the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption.

He said that the legal luminary integrity and commitment to transparency mark him out as a Nigerian of sterling character.

According to him, “You have always stood by this administration, particularly in our avowed commitment to fighting corruption, and this you do without fear or favour.”

President Buhari wished the author of many books, including the epochal ‘The Nigerian Law of Contract’ good health, longer life, and further contributions to jurisprudence, even as he serves God and humanity.

The statement further stated that” “Professor Sagay, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on basis of his academic works, was a high flyer, recording best academic performances in the university and bar examinations, which President Buhari urges the younger generation to emulate, and set as standards for themselves.”

