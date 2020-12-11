Breaking News
Buhari arrives Daura for one week visit

On 7:12 pmIn Newsby
Buhari arrives Daura for one week visit
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday arrived Daura, his hometown, for a one week private visit.

The president left the presidential villa, Abuja after Muslim prayers for his home state, Katsina.

Although there was no official statement from the presidency on the trip, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu confirmed the president’s arrival in a tweet on his personal handle @GarShehu, saying: “President Muhammadu Buhari has just landed at the Helipad in Daura, Katsina State for a weeklong private visit.”

Since the outbreak of Corona virus Pandemic, COVID-19, the President has restricted himself from traveling except on very much important journey.

