Border Reopening: Joint Border Patrol Teams still in operation at Seme

Joint Border Patrol Teams (JBPT) put in place to enforce movement restrictions during the 16-month border closure are still in operation in Seme, seven days after the reopening of the border.

Reports have it that the Federal Government had set up the JBPT, comprising police, military, immigration, customs and civil defence, to enforce movement restrictions and curb activities of smugglers when the land borders were partially closed in August 2019.

A NAN correspondent who monitored activities in the area reports that the JBPT were still in full operation at Owode and Seme land borders on Wednesday.

Reports revealed that operatives of the JBPT were also seen at Gbaji junction, while their teams maintained several other checkpoints along Badagry-Seme expressway.

A member of the JBPT, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that there was no directive from Abuja to disband the joint task force, seven days after the reopening of the land borders.

NAN reports that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, on Dec. 16, announced the immediate reopening of four land borders after the Federal Executive Council meeting held virtually in Abuja. The Federal Government had on August 21, 2019, ordered the closure of Nigerian borders to curb smuggling of goods and weapons. Vanguard News Nigeria

