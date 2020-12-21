Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to give succor to the needy in the society, Arise Women stormed the city of Epe area of Lagos State to give relief packages including rice, spaghetti, groundnut oil, tomato paste among others, in its ‘Pink Bucket’ outreach.

The initiative which was championed by Dr. Siju Iluyomade, tagged “Arise Pink Bucket”, was part of activities to mark the organisation’s 12 year anniversary of impacting many lives across the country through different empowerment, skill acquisition, enlightenment programmes among other activities to support the effort of the government.

The distribution in Epe was initiated after it was done in Lagos Island and Surulere. Some of the beneficiaries, who applauded the gesture, urged other Nigerians and Corporate organizations to emulate the yeoman’s job spearheaded by the lawyer of 35years of experience.

…NGO empowers 500 widows

As part of efforts to celebrate widows and the needy during the festive period, Adorable Foundation International, AFI hosted over 500 widows in an end of the year party and empowerment programme.

The widows were drawn from 16 different widow’s groups including Cold City, Ohaneze Group, Covenant Daughters, Igbo Speaking, Nobel Women, Igwe Bu Ike, Mainland Group, Ada Owerri Group, Be A People’s Forum, among others.

Highlights of the occasion included medical outreach on cancer screening, diabetes, counseling, eye check-up, Christmas give away and food among others.

Speaking on the empowerment, Founder of AFI, Princess Ada Amam, stated that the adverse effect of COVID-19 pandemic on women, youths and children necessitated the need to cater for less privileges especially during the festive period.

Amam addedg that effect of the pandemic has led many women to their early graves while others have resorted to depression and suicide.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, women were the most hit. There are so many issues that can lead to depression; many women are subjected to suicide.

“They are happy because they have been counseled on breast cancer, cervical cancer and diabetes. It is equally about teaching women how to stay healthy.

According to her nation-building should be a collective effort by the government and all stakeholders.

“The initiative was to support all First Ladies in the 36 States of the federation in empowering women.

“This is a festive programme and we are using the opportunity to celebrate widows. This is a yearly programme and we have been doing it for the past six years.

“If Adorable can touch one or two lives at the Christmas season, we will be proud to celebrate Christmas with our families”, she said.

In her contribution, Pastor Ifunaya Innocent, Coordinator, Widows Affiliates, said those screened will be given eyeglasses and drugs. While those with chronic eye defects will be referred to afterward. Also, Rev Father Tochuckwu Upaka, advises all women, especially widows to stay with God. If they put their trust on him, they will not be put to shame.

As a nation, I encourage Nigerians to assist the needy and widows in society so as to put a smile on their faces.

