The distribution of food palliatives for the underprivileged in the society tagged ‘Arise Pink Bucket’ which commenced in Lagos last year, has moved to Abule Egba, a community in Lagos State.

The team of Arise Women returned to Lagos for the distribution of the food basket after taking the palliatives to Ibadan, Oyo-State two weeks ago.

Residents of Abule-Egba and environs trooped out on Sunday the 3rd of April 2022 with excitement around Kofoworola Street in the community to get their packs of food palliatives even as many were seen pouring encomiums on the convener of Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade for always coming to their aid. It will be recalled that the Arise team had last year built a massive borehole for the people of the community to ease water shortages in the area.

The packages which consist of items such as spaghetti, rice, tomato paste, and groundnut oil among other things all put together in a pink bucket, are now regularly shared by Iluyomade as an outreach to the underprivileged in a bid to cushion the effects of a strangulating economy on many people.

Though the distribution of the food baskets started on the 1st of December during Dr Iluyomade’s championed Handmaidens weekly event at the City of David branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Victoria Island, it has moved to some Local Governments in Lagos State including Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos-Island as well as Ibadan in Oyo-State where it was distributed to lots of people.

Over 3million of ‘Arise Pink Buckets’ are expected to be distributed in many parts of the country in the next few weeks, according to Iluyomade.

