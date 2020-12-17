Another Rep defects to APC

Kindly Share This Story:

Rep. Samuel Onuigbo (PDP-Abia) on Thursday defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) at the floor of the House.

Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House, announced his defection during Thursday’s plenary, saying that Onuigbo left PDP because of crisis in the party.

Gbajabiamila also said that the lawmaker attributed his decision to lack of internal democracy in the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the announcement was greeted with a standing ovation by APC members in the house.

However, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader said that the defection was unconstitutional, calling on the house leadership to declare his seat vacant.

Four lawmakers in the house, have so far defected from their parties to APC in the last few days.(NAN)

