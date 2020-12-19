Anambra Man of the Year Award maiden edition holds

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

The stage is set for the much anticipated maiden edition of the Anambra Man of the Year Award.

Speaking to newsmen on the Award, Mr. Chikezie Chiedu, the spokesman of the organisers, said the award was instituted to reclaim and sanitise the award culture in Nigeria and it has to start from the light of the nation.

According to him, awards has been so bastardised and made transactional such that nobody places value on it.

He further stated that the Anambra Man of the Year Award celebrates merit, excellence, stellar public service, innovations and contributions to the advancement of the Nigerian journey towards greatness.

The Awardees, according to him, are drawn from diverse walks of life and callings and are meant to inspire Ndi-Anambra, as well as corporate bodies will also be recognised too for being different.

The ceremony, being packaged by the Akulueuno Foundation in conjunction with Eminent Media, Stand up for Women Society, Tournigeria communications and 100 Achievers Team, is slated for Sunday, December 20, at Nibo, Awka.

Awardees

The Las Vegas Pain doctor, Godwin Maduka; first female Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Engr. Nwafulugo; Nigeria’s youngest ambassador and highflyer, Elijah Onyeagba; foremost industrialist, Sir Mallinson Ukatu; and Anambra top banker and socialite, Princess Nkiru Okolo are among the awardees.

Others are former United Nations Dispute Tribunal Judge, Justice Nkem Izuako; DIG Celestine Okoye, Anambra guber aspirant; Chief Ugochukwu Okeke (Enyioha); oil mogul , Engineer Eloka Ejeh; real estate mogul and Anambra’s first smart city developer, Chief Austin Oguejiofor; CSP Garba of #Endsars fame and Eze Ndi Igbo in Asia, Eze Jerome Ezeneche.

The firms are and NGO are Dozzy Group, ANIDS Ben-Flo LTD, Skinno Doors; Fadaella biscuits, Anambra First Lady’s Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE) and Ikenga ndi Igbo Gburugburu Unity Initiative.

According to Chiedu, the event will be chaired by Professor Josephat Ogbuagu, Governing Board Chairman, Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, while Nigeria’s first female professor of Mass Communication, Chinyere Okunna, will deliver keynote address entitled “Arise Anambra”.

Cheidu said: “These individuals and corporate bodies were carefully selected by an impeccable panel after a thorough evaluation of their achievements and how those achievements shine off on the society.

“With time, the organisers will allow the Anambra public to choose some categories, and by so doing make it all encompassing and more democratic.

