Adeleke wins Vanguard Man of the Year Award

VANGUARD PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR AWARD — From left, Editor, Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba, presenting the nomination letter of Vanguard Personality of the Year 2024 to foremost businessman, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, in Lagos. The Vanguard Awards holds on April 11, 2025 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The Chairman of Pacific Holdings Limited, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, has been named Vanguard Man of the Year for his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s power sector.

Through Pacific Energy Limited, Adeleke has played a pivotal role in delivering about 15% of the nation’s electricity supply. His visionary leadership is further reflected in the near completion of a $2 billion thermal power plant, poised to become the largest in Nigeria.

The award was presented at the 2024 Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards, currently taking place today (Friday) at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Vanguard Personality of the Year Award is an annual event aimed at honouring Nigerians who have made significant contributions to national development and social progress.

Among the governors recognised for their leadership were Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Charles Soludo (Anambra), and Hope Uzodinma (Imo).

Other awardees included Kaine Edike as Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Sir Emeka Offor as Businessman of the Year, Oba Adedokun Abolarin as Education Icon, Lady Mary Dinah for Humanitarian Service, Manish Mandhana as Private Sector Icon, Wale Adeniyi as Public Sector Icon, and William of Tetraco Energy as Energy Icon.