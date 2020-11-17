Zaria Poly kidnapping: PDP chieftain urges urgent action

Kindly Share This Story:

Lawal Adamu Usman, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna State, has called for urgent action to fish out those responsible for the kidnap of a Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic lecturer and his children.

Gunmen had stormed the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic on the outskirts of Zaria, abducted three persons and shot one other person.

Noting that time has come for government to move beyond the rhetoric and act, Adamu, PDP’s senatorial candidate in Kaduna Central in the 2019 general election, said government must also take practical steps to guarantee the safety of students on campus.

He pointed at what he described as the neglect of the Polytechnic environment which he said is located in the outskirts with porous surroundings that expose the campus to encroachment and other vulnerabilities.

“It is quite alarming that this is happening at exactly students are expected back on campus after the prolonged Covid-19 induced shutdown.

“Regrettably, the whole of Zaria and most environs around Kaduna State are living with fear and uncertainty while authorities are yet to wake to the realities beyond rhetoric.

“Indeed almost every northern Nigerian community and highways are no longer safe with armed gangs unleashing terror at will and largely unhindered.

“The regularity assumed by these violent attacks on northern communities certainly calls to question the political will or capacity of leaders to secure the region,” he said.

While urging for more community vigilance, Adamu reiterated the need for enhanced understanding and cooperation between the communities and security agencies.

