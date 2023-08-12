Death toll rises to 11 in Zaria Mosque collapse, over 20 injured

Gov Uba Sani, Speaker Abbas mourn

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The death toll from the Zaria Central Mosque which collapsed while worshippers were praying on Friday afternoon, has risen to 11 with over 20 injured victims in hospitals receiving treatment.

Spokesperson of the Zazzau Emirate Council, Malam Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai told journalists that the dead were buried at about 8.30 pm on Friday.

He said a delegation assigned by the Emir to visit the injured at a Wusasa hospital, met about 24 injured victims including 4 that died.

The Mosque was said to be constructed in the 1830s and had been the central place of worship for a long.

He said the Emir condoled with the families that lost their relations in the mishap and ordered prayers to be conducted outside the Mosque building until repairs were done.

He said the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli was not in the Mosque during the incident.

Meanwhile, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has expressed shock over the incident and ordered an investigation.

The Governor condoled with the families of the victims and prayed for God’s divine healing and recovery of all those injured.

He thanked the Emir of Zazzau for the fatherly role he played in rallying his subjects to carry out rescue operations, offer assistance to the injured and console the families of the victims.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Muhammad Lawal Shehu stated that an advance team of senior government officials led by Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the Secretary to the State Government was in Zaria to assess the situation on the ground and attended the Islamic funeral rites of the deceased.

According to the statement, the state government ordered an immediate investigation into the cause of the unfortunate incident and urged citizens to offer prayers for the repose of the souls of the departed.

Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has described the collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque which led to the death of some persons as disheartening and devastating.

Speaker Abbas, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, said he received the news of the unfortunate incident with shock, adding that he was pained by the death and injury sustained in the mishap.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker expressed sadness and sorrow over the loss of lives and prayed for the repose of their souls and quick recovery to the injured.

“It is disheartening and devastating that people who went to worship Allah lost their lives in that manner. I pray that Allah (SWT) will grant them eternal rest and reward them with Jannatul Firdaus. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and those that sustained injuries during the incident.”

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, my constituents – the people of Zaria – and indeed the entire people of Kaduna State as well as the Kaduna State Government over the unfortunate incident.”

“I pray that Allah (SWT) gives the families of those that lost their lives the fortitude to bear the losses and for the quick recovery of those that sustained injuries during the incident.”

Speaker Abbas calked on the relevant authorities in Kaduna State to investigate the circumstances that led to the collapse of the parts of the Zaria Central Mosque with a view to forestalling future occurrences anywhere in the state.