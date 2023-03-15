More universities needed to meet demands — Emir of Zazzau

-Commissions HRH Nuhu Bamali Health Faculty at Greenfield University

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Emir of Zazzau in Kaduna State, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamal has advocated for the establishment of more universities in Nigeria to meet the admission demands of those in pursuit of higher knowledge.

The Emir stressed the need for more investment in the education sector through the establishment of more universities.

He spoke in Kaduna on Wednesday where he hailed the management of Greenfield University Kaduna for providing quality facilities at its city campus in the Kudenda community.

Speaking at the Greenfield University City Campus in Kudenda after commissioning Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, named after him, the Royal Father said ” we’ve four universities in Kaduna and the mother of all, we have ABU in Zaria. I cannot say we have enough, but with the population in Kaduna, it is not enough to cater for demands. With Greenfield in the Kaduna metropolis, more students will gain, from what we have seen, you have most of the required faculties.”

“Congratulations on your resilience to the terror attack at your main campus along Kaduna-Abuja Highway. I believe in a couple of years, we should be seeing the university as a leader of private universities in the North. Our doors are always open, it is a technology-driven university, keep it up. We look forward to collaborating better so that the s hook can get to the next level. Congratulations,” he said.

The Emir who is the Chancellor of Greenfield University Kaduna used the opportunity to commiserate with the university over the monumental loss of some students during the bandits’ attack on the main campus of the university.

“Secondly let me take this opportunity to thank the board for making me the Chancellor, I am honoured.

“Let me also thank the Pro-Chancellor and his wife for doing a lot to contribute to education in our community.

“Let me also congratulate the university for being the first private in Kaduna State,” he said

Emir Bamali said that he was there to see for himself, the environment and ways the Emirate can contribute in making it more conducive.

” I am so delighted that the university has adjusted and gotten over the attack, they have more students than before.

“The investment and infrastructure in the university is fantastic. I am so happy with this campus because it is in the centre of town and more accessible than the one along the Kaduna-Abuja highway. A lot of investment done in the main campus, but we are very happy that this campus is safe and secure.

“I have seen quality teaching staff and with what I have seen here, this university should become one of the leading private universities in the country,” he added.

He thanked the host community of the school as well as the pro-Chancellor for investing wisely.

“This is what we call nationalism. That’s the beauty of Nigeria, diversity is displayed here. Others should take a cue. Please keep it up and we thank you immensely for this investment to humanity,” he charged.

In his remarks earlier, Founder and pro-Chancellor of Greenfield University, Engineer Simon Ifediora Nwakacha said that it is like a dream come true, having the Emir visit the institution.

“Today is a special day in the life of Greenfield University. This Is the first time the Chancellor is visiting Greenfield since we appointed him. It is also the first time he is visiting the City Campus since the unfortunate incident.

“There is something also important today is the setting up of a faculty which we are naming after the Emir,” he said.