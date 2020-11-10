Breaking News
West African bloc ECOWAS congratulates Ouattara on reelection

West African bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday congratulated Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on his reelection to a third term after an October 31 ballot marked by clashes and an opposition boycott.

ECOWAS “sends the elected president its warm congratulations” and “its sincere wishes for success”, a statement said, while urging Ouattara to bring Ivorians together after unrest over the election killed around 50 people since August.

This is a developing story…

Vanguard News Nigeria

