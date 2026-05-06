Ivory Coast dissolves election body criticised by the opposition

Ivory Coast on Wednesday dissolved the authority responsible for organising elections following sustained opposition criticism over its handling of polls, but did not say what would replace it.

The decision, taken at a cabinet meeting, comes after an October presidential election in which veteran leader Alassane Ouattara was re-elected for a contested fourth term and several heavyweight opposition figures were barred.

“In view of the reservations expressed about this institution (the Independent Electoral Commission, or CEI), as well as the criticism it has faced, the Council of Ministers has decided to dissolve it,” said government spokesman and Communications Minister Amadou Coulibaly.

“I cannot tell you at this stage what this new mechanism will be, which will certainly be discussed and put in place at the government level,” he said.

“The aim,” he said, was “to ensure, in a lasting way, the organisation of peaceful elections by creating greater trust and reassuring all Ivorians and the political class.”

Former prime minister Pascal Affi N’Guessan (2000-2003), one of those whose presidential candidacy was rejected last year, called on the government on his X account to “open a dialogue with political and civil society organisations to rebuild the electoral system, in the name of peace and stability”.

Contacted by AFP, the main opposition force, the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI) of Tidjane Thiam, and the African Peoples’ Party-Ivory Coast (PPA-CI) of former president Laurent Gbagbo, did not comment.

Both Gbagbo and Thiam were prevented from taking part in the election over a criminal conviction and nationality issues, respectively.

The opposition has regularly and strongly denounced the lack of independence of the electoral commission, which is tasked with organising polls, ensuring the strict application of the electoral code and overseeing the electoral roll.