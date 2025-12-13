Activists on quelled Benin coup: Democracy only matters to African leaders when military threatens it, not when their actions are killing it

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South West

The military struck in Nigeria’s West African neighbour, Benin, last Sunday with the coupists seizing the state television station in Cotonou and announcing the overthrow of President Patrice Talon’s administration. The coup was however thwarted as President Bola Tinubu deployed fighter jets and troops to quell the attempted coup. The Presidency described Tinubu’s intervention as “swift” and a demonstration of his leadership in promoting peace and constitutional order across West Africa. The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, also said troops from Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Sierra Leone were being deployed to Benin to help the government “preserve constitutional order”.

Reactions have however trailed the swift intervention of the Nigerian government to quell the attempted coup in Benin Republic when it has been unable to dislodge the terrorists who have been terrorising the citizens for more than 15 years. The African Union (AU) and Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS also came under intense criticism for their inconsistent response to democratic erosion in Africa.

From the creeks of the Niger Delta to the Sahelian frontlines, frustration is boiling over as regional bodies that once styled themselves as guardians of democratic order stumble, hesitate, and look away when the very foundations of democracy are eroded—slowly, quietly, legally—by civilian leaders cloaked in constitutional authority. This growing rupture is at the heart of an explosive debate ignited by scholars, activists and political actors who accuse ECOWAS and the African Union of a dangerous double standard—one that fiercely denounces military juntas while turning a blind eye to civilian regimes that rig elections, muzzle dissent, manipulate constitutions and weaponize state institutions to elongate their stay in office. Africa’s so-called protectors of democracy have now become complicit in its decline, their silence enabling the very abuses that push desperate citizens to welcome soldiers as liberators.

It is this paradox—this painful contradiction—that has provoked the citizens to wonder why ECOWAS and AU swiftly condemn military coups within hours, yet remain silent, confused or complicit when democracy is strangled slowly by the very leaders elected to protect it.

Some legal practitioners, activists and political analysts, who spoke with Saturday Vanguard lamented that while coups trigger immediate sanctions, expulsions and threats of military action, the “constitutional coups”—the rigged polls, the tenure elongations, the repression of opponents—are brushed aside as internal matters, wrapped in legality and protected by the sacred shield of sovereignty

They declare in this report that Africa’s democratic crisis did not begin with the coups—it began with those who made coups appear, for many, like the only escape.

As misgovernance spreads, opposition voices are silenced, and elections lose legitimacy, experts warn that the continent has arrived at a dangerous turning point. Unless ECOWAS and the AU confront civilian subversion of democracy with the same force they deploy against the military, Africa risks a future where coups become not an aberration—but a consequence of failed leadership.

President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof Benjamin Okaba

Speaking on the issue, Okaba decried the disparity between the swift condemnation of military coups and the inconsistent response to civilian-led democratic erosion, describing it as a central and damaging paradox affecting the credibility of Africa’s main regional organizations. According to Prof Okaba, “The disparity stems from fundamental differences in how these two threats are legally defined, the political constraints of intergovernmental bodies, and their varying capacity for enforcement. Organizations like ECOWAS have well-established protocols for what is termed an ‘Unconstitutional Change of Government’ (UCG), typically defined as a military coup d’état. This is a clear, sudden event that triggers an almost automatic response of condemnation, suspension, and sanctions. In contrast, election rigging, constitutional manipulation, and tenure elongation are often viewed as internal, legalistic processes. They occur more gradually, clothed in parliamentary procedure, making them a politically ambiguous “gray area” for regional bodies that prioritize state sovereignty.

“The AU itself, in a 2022 declaration, explicitly condemned “manipulation of democratic processes to modify and eliminate constitutional term limits”. This shows the norm exists on paper but is difficult to enforce in practice. Both the AU and ECOWAS are, at their core, intergovernmental organizations of sitting presidents and governments. This creates an inherent conflict of interest. There is a powerful, often unspoken, norm of mutual non-aggression among incumbents. Sanctioning a peer for blurring democratic lines sets a precedent that could be used against any member. As a result, political solidarity frequently overrides the enforcement of democratic norms, leading to perceptions that the organizations function as a club for protecting incumbent leaders.

“Taking action requires political consensus, which is fragile. Member states have divergent geopolitical interests, economic dependencies, and regional alliances. For example, a tough stance against a powerful or strategically important nation often falters due to lack of unity. Furthermore, the tools for enforcement are blunt. Sanctions, while used against coup regimes, often hurt ordinary citizens and are difficult to maintain. This double standard has led to three major, interconnected consequences: When organizations swiftly sanction a military junta that overthrew a corrupt and unpopular leader but remained silent during that leader’s abuses, they appear to protect elites rather than democratic principles.

In some cases, military takeovers have been met with public celebration. This occurs when citizens view the coup as removing a regime that used legal tricks to cling to power. A 2023 poll suggested significant public support for the Niger coup in some neighboring countries. This places the regional bodies in the awkward position of defending “constitutional order” against the apparent will of the people. The failure to address root causes like poor governance and tenure elongation has contributed to instability.

The root causes of instability must be addressed by applying firm pressure on civilian leaders who manipulate constitutions and elections, treating “constitutional coups” with seriousness akin to military coups. This path requires leaders to submit to greater accountability. Currently, ECOWAS and the AU are at a dangerous crossroads. The official recognition of constitutional manipulation as a threat exists, but bridging the gap between principle and consistent action remains the fundamental challenge. Their future credibility hinges on whether member states can muster the political will to defend democratic substance, not just the narrow form of electoral, civilian rule.”

Human rights activist, Barr. Femi Aborisade

He said: “ECOWAS and the African Union swiftly condemn military coups, yet fail to take any meaningful action when civilian leaders systematically dismantle democracy through rigged elections, constitutional manipulations, repression of dissent and the entrenchment of authoritarian rule. This selective approach not only weakens the credibility of these regional bodies, it also sends a dangerous message that civilian autocrats may subvert the will of the people with impunity so long as they maintain the façade of constitutionalism. In my view, true defence of democracy requires consistency. A coup is not defined solely by the presence of guns or the suspension of a constitution; democracy can be toppled quietly when incumbents twist laws to perpetuate themselves in power or silence citizens who dare to disagree. ECOWAS and the AU must, therefore, confront civilian subversion of democracy with the same resolve they display towards military takeovers. Failure to do so leaves the people of Africa unprotected, fuels public disillusionment, and ultimately creates the very conditions that provoke the military interventions these bodies claim to oppose. Our regional institutions must rise above political expediency and commit to defending democracy in all its dimensions, military or civilian. Only then can they truly serve the interests of the African people and uphold the values upon which they were established.

Lanre Ogunsuyi, Public Analyst and Media Strategist in Ado-Ekiti

“It is inconsistent for regional and continental organizations like ECOWAS and the African Union (AU) to condemn military coups while appearing to overlook or inadequately address democratic backsliding. Proven cases of electoral manipulation, flawed constitutional amendments, and suppression of dissent using state security apparatus can be nuanced in political conflicts and violence in member states, these complex issues make it challenging for organizations to determine the best course of action, considering sovereignty concerns. These organizations lack the resources and capacity to effectively monitor and respond to democratic challenges in all member states simultaneously. There is a glaring lack of clear guidelines in the organizations’ documents and additional protocols that do not provide clear guidelines on how to respond to democratic backsliding in member states.

“Because of these nascent challenges, it’s essential for ECOWAS, the AU, and other regional organizations to develop and consistently apply robust mechanisms to promote and protect democracy, human rights, and the rule of law within member states. There is a need for strengthening electoral oversight of electoral management bodies and observer missions to prevent electoral manipulation and promote best democratic processes. Strengthening and empowering civil society organizations and independent observers to hold governments accountable and promote democratic values is a prerogative for democratic consolidation. The imposition of sanctions or other measures against leaders who undermine democracy and human rights will be a deterrent to electoral malpractices, as most failed states arise from failed elections in Africa. Ultimately, a more robust and consistent approach to promoting democracy and accountability will help build trust and credibility in these institutions and contribute to a more stable and prosperous Africa”.

Misrule of governments in many nations responsible for coups

A Political analyst, Hon Ayo Fadaka said, “The ideal standard is the perpetration of democracy and constitutional order in all nations, coup plotting and its execution is brigandage, thus it is normal for Ecowas and African Union to condemn such developments at all times, truly, it must remain an anathema that must not be excused. The charter of the OAU at foundation precludes non interference in the internal affairs of member nations, I am sure the same clause is still active in AU. It is the ready excuse that both AU and ECOWAS rely on not to confront the lasciviousness of administrations in member States when they misbehave and it is time we grow beyond the pretence and begin to make nations know when their leadership begins to go astray, and of course, such development will be in the interest of the people. It is a matter for concern that coup planning and execution is becoming rife again in West Africa, it is indeed a shameful development that must be combated. However, I take deep cognizance of the fact that the misrule of governments in many nations is the causation factor. Repression of opposition figures or parties is a clear indication that democracy is departing from any nation where that is happening. In the Benin Republic for instance, there is a record of many public figures that have been framed and sentenced to lengthy jail terms simply because they dared to contend with President Talon for power.

This attitude underscores an intolerance for opposition and sit tight syndrome which is not healthy for political developments. Therefore, both AU and ECOWAS must begin to put in place Commissions that must interface with leaders who rape their nation’s political system and warn them to desist from such paths. Nigeria’s intervention to restore the government from the coupist group, though claimed to be at the request of Benin authorities, is a step that connotes many meanings. Primarily it underscores the zero tolerance of President Tinubu for coups, and equally expressed his desire not to accord coupist groups any breathing space anywhere at all, much less at our doorstep here. Truth of the matter is that the Benin coup had street legitimacy as the people of that country welcomed the development simply because of the hardship they continue to endure under the Talon administration, Nigeria merely used its privileged status, assets and might to abort the process. Nigeria further warned its neighbours to be careful, that it won’t tolerate any abortion of democratic principles and process around it.

Convener, Northern Stakeholders Consultative Initiative, Alhaji Yerima Shettima

Shettima said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) “have been vocal in their condemnation of military interventions that disrupt democratic processes; however, their reticence in addressing the systemic erosion of democracy through electoral rigging, constitutional amendments, and authoritarian governance raises critical questions about their commitment to democratic integrity. ECOWAS and the AU were established with the primary objective of fostering regional stability, peace, and democratic governance. The AU’s Agenda 2063 envisions an Africa where governance is characterized by participatory democracy, accountability, and respect for human rights. Similarly, ECOWAS has instituted protocols to promote good governance and democratic principles among its member states. These organizations have taken commendable steps in responding to military coups, such as the recent interventions in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso, where swift condemnations and sanctions were imposed to restore constitutional order. However, the effectiveness of these interventions is undermined by a glaring inconsistency in their approach to democratic violations that occur through legalistic means. The silence of ECOWAS and the AU in the face of electoral fraud and the manipulation of constitutional provisions reveals a troubling double standard that undermines their credibility and efficacy.

The amendment of constitutions to extend presidential tenures has become a common tactic among African leaders seeking to entrench their power.

The case of former President Alpha Condé of Guinea, who sought a controversial third term through constitutional changes, exemplifies this trend. Despite widespread protests and international condemnation, the AU and ECOWAS were slow to act decisively, reflecting a hesitance to confront governments that operate within the legal frameworks they themselves have established. The inaction of ECOWAS and the AU in the face of electoral malfeasance has dire implications for the future of democracy in Africa. First, it fosters a culture of impunity among political leaders, who may perceive that they can manipulate democratic processes without facing consequences.

This perception can lead to a deterioration of public trust in democratic institutions, as citizens become disillusioned with the electoral process and the notion of representative governance. The lack of a robust response to electoral manipulation undermines the legitimacy of regional organizations themselves. When ECOWAS and the AU fail to address the erosion of democratic norms, they risk being perceived as ineffective or complicit in the very actions they purport to condemn. This perception can diminish their authority and influence, making it increasingly difficult for them to intervene effectively in future crises.”

AU & ECOWAS have lost their relevance — Ambakederimo

Joseph Ambakederimo, Convener, South South Reawakening Group while citing the Benin botched coup said: “For me the entire system is rigged. We hear the incumbent tinkered with the constitution to perpetuate himself in office against the wish of the people, so we have unconstitutionality on both sides of the divide. How can you enable the things that could cause disenchantment among a people to continue unabated and when the people rise and demand constitutional democracy and order it is then the ECOWAS and AU will be jolted from their slumber. I think ECOWAS and the African Union (AU) have since lost relevance, they now pick and choose where and how to react to issues of constitutional democracy and rule of law. The two organizations have overstayed their usefulness and they need to be dissolved.”

ECOWAS, AU responsible for the collapse of democracy in Africa — Ozobo insists

In his submission, Comrade Ozobo Austin, a Niger Delta activist said: “I wish to state unequivocally that ECOWAS and AU lack moral rights and grounds to question the move for military government in the continent because it has destroyed democracy. Both bodies have failed to address challenges facing democracy in Africa. It supported the failed governments of the continent.

They endorse impunity, injustice, corruption, banditry, terrorism and hunger in the democratic system of Africa. The military takeover is waxing strong because democracy has failed Africa. African democratic leaders are shameless, corrupt and self-centered, they are the ones destroying democracy and not the military and the masses. ECOWAS and AU are dead bodies; they lack political will to get things right in the African democratic system.

They are after exploiting the masses and the people’s resources. They supported and endorsed bad governance. They help and allow evil leaders, presidents and governors to make illegal laws and amend laws to suit themselves to continue to remain in government. ECOWAS and AU oversee the imposition of leadership in the African democratic system. They destroyed everything about democracy in Africa.

I urge ECOWAS and AU to look inward and reposition themselves. ECOWAS and AU’s bad leadership is the cause of the military coming to take over power. If these bodies were doing well, there wouldn’t be any loopholes for the military to come in. So the ECOWAS and AU attempt to stop military takeover in Benin and other republican countries is shameful and disappointing because they cause all these imbroglio of political crisis in Africa.”

AU, ECOWAS playing the ostrich in enthroning democracy in Africa

Civil society activist and President of Talakawa’s Parliament, Marxist Kola Edokpayi also condemned what he described as the ignoble roles played by African leaders through the AU and ECOWAS in their quest of defending democracy. He said: “It is very sardonic that ECOWAS and AU are condemning military action to correct the narrative created by the elected leaders. Though democracy is the best form of government, in Africa, it is obvious that African Heads of State and Government have failed woefully in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities. AU didn’t condemn the rigging of the election in Cameroon that favoured Paul Biya, the oldest African President. The regional organizations are now like toothless bulldogs, they only bark when the action is against their interests and wag their tails when the action is in their favour. Today, opposition leaders in Uganda are clamped down by government forces, AU and ECOWAS have maintained grave silence. When the military strikes tomorrow, AU and ECOWAS will be barking like loose dogs. I want to use this medium to call on African Leaders to uphold the rule of law including democratic ethics and ethos to avoid violent agitation that will welcome military action against democratically elected governments.”

Coordinator General, Edo Civil Society Organisations, Leftist Omobude Agho

Agho said: “I think that the ECOWAS and the AU have lost their purpose and completely lost their course because it is very senseless and out of business for the same ECOWAS and AU who themselves have failed democracy to be condemning military actions in other African countries whose military activities have proved to be more prosperous and have even achieved more democratic tendencies than the civilian members of the ECOWAS and AU States.

Same people who lead ECOWAS, AU rig elections, derail democracy – Gbemre

According to him, “ECOWAS and the AU condemn military takeover in Africa but shy away from taking decisive action against derailing democracy in Africa because the same people who lead misgovernment in Africa are the ones leading the ECOWAS and AU. The leaders of the continent’s nation who control the regional bodies are birds of the same feather and partners in government for their private pockets, so the ECOWAS and AU have lost purpose. They derail democracy in their individual countries. The so-called leaders are glued to absolute power and can’t stay out of it.

Democracy is not functioning in African countries as it is in the western countries. Is there rule of law here? Is there democracy? What we see in Africa is the imposition of leaders on the people whether they like or not. In Nigeria they will use EFCC and police to suppress critics of the government. The Nigerian Police National Cybercrime Centre headed by CP Uche Ifeanyi Henry now arrests people indiscriminately in conspiracy to shut out opposition in the country. This is what is happening in Africa. African countries lack good governance so what we see in the continent is mock democracy.”

Political analyst, Hon Kennedy Peretei

He said, “It is very unfortunate that Africa, especially West Africa is experiencing military coup again. Some can insinuate foreign influences, but the precursors have always been economic hardship, muscling of the opposition and bad governance. The leadership of ECOWAS and AU usually hide under sovereignty of individual nations when leaders take their people for granted to look the other way. While military misadventures have not paid off in any country, the return of the soldiers in West Africa must not be dismissed with the wave of the hand. Democracy loses its authority when the people’s wishes are compromised through electoral fraud or clamping down on opposition. The only way to keep the soldiers in the barracks is to conduct free, fair and credible elections and accountability on the part of governments so elected. If we fail to do this, restive soldiers won’t stop overthrowing democratically elected governments.

Adelola Idowu, legal practitioner, Oyo State

“ECOWAS and the AU are often quick to condemn military coups, and rightly so—armed takeovers weaken institutions and destabilize entire regions. But their loud voice against soldiers contrasts sharply with their silence when elected leaders undermine democracy from within. When presidents manipulate constitutions to stay in power, rig elections, suppress opposition, and muzzle the press, the result is no less damaging than a coup. It’s simply a civilian coup in slow motion. Yet, instead of sanctions or firm interventions, these organisations frequently offer congratulations, send muted observer reports, or hide behind “non-interference. This selective outrage indicates that democracy only matters when the military threatens it, not when politicians strangle it legally.”

Tolulope Jubril, legal practitioner

“If ECOWAS and the AU want to be credible defenders of democracy, they must show the same energy in confronting constitutional manipulation, electoral fraud, and authoritarianism as they do in condemning military juntas. Anything less suggests a double standard—and citizens across the continent are rightly calling it out.”

Taiwo Adeniran

Adeniran, a lawyer, argues that, “African leaders are hypocrites. In fact, there are so many things wrong with them. Where they see election rigging and countries concerned languishing in abject poverty they won’t talk and do something positive to help that country because they are also doing the same thing. Moreover, some of our so-called African leaders are stooges to those foreign countries. More importantly too, our political leaders are benefiting from the present situation.”

Samuel Oyadongha; Rotimi Ojomoyela; Jimitota Onoyume; Egufe Yafugborhi; Ozioruva Aliu; Laolu Elijah; Deola Badru & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo contributed to this report.

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