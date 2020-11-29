Unknown armed men murder Makurdi university professor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

An Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) Dr. Karl Kwaghger was Saturday night gruesomely murdered my unknown armed men.

Vanguard gathered that the varsity don was killed at the popular JS Tarka Foundation in Makurdi by the assailants who attacked him with a hard object on the head and thereafter probably slit his throat and fled.

When contacted, the Head, Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit of the FUAM, Mrs. Rosemary Waku confirmed the murder but said the institution was yet to get full details of his death.

Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), FUAM Chapter, Dr Ameh Ejembi confirmed the incident.

Also confirming the murder, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene explained that at about 10:30pm on Saturday, a Police patrol team found the lifeless body of the deceased in a pool of his blood at the JS Tarka Foundation premises at about 11pm on Saturday.

She said the police picked the corpse and deposited it at the mortuary while investigation into the cause of his death as well as those behind the murder was ongoing.

“We just saw the corpse at Tarka foundation in a pool of his blood. It looked like he was stabbed with a knife. We saw the corpse between 10 and 11pm, so he must have been killed about an hour earlier. Investigation will reveal what happened to him,” she added.

