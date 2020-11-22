Temi Otedola gets DJ Cuppy’s blessing on acting journey

Kindly Share This Story:

It is no longer news that billionaire’s daughter, Temi Otedola made a big impression on her acting debut in Kunle Afolayan’s movie “Citation”. But what is causing uproar in some sections of the movie industry is her getting a “Revelation of the Year Award” nomination in the Best of Nollywood (BON) awards 2020 which was made public recently.

According to those kicking against her nomination the movie was just released less than a month. They argued it would usually take a year after the release to earn a nomination.

This line of argument hinted that the father’s influence or popularity may have come into play.

It was a bitter battle of sorts among some filmmakers as some believe her debut exploit deserve a slot on the nomination list.

However, an innocent bystander who goes by the name @folawealth on Twitter seemed to have nipped the fight in the bud with his own innocent, honest and layman’s assessment of Temi’s debut outing in the make-believe realm.

He writes, “Temi Otedola’s acting career will be better than DJ Cuppy’s music career.”

And the sister, DJ Cuppy, replies, “Amen”.

Temi Otedola plays the lead role in “Citation” as a bright student in Nigeria who takes on the academic establishment when she reported a popular professor who tried to rape her.

