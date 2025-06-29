‘I’m proud of you’ — Otedola praises daughter Temi’s performance in ‘Ms Kanyin’

Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has praised his daughter, Temi Otedola, for her standout performance in the newly released supernatural thriller Ms Kanyin.

On Saturday, the proud father took to social media to share a snippet from the film and commend Temi’s role in the project.



“So proud of my star @temiotedola on the release of her amazing new movie ‘Ms Kanyin’. Watch now on Amazon Prime Video 🎬 …F.Ote💲,” he wrote.

My Star @TemiOtedola new movie ⭐️🎬 ‘Ms Kanyin’ is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Papa is so proud of you! …F.Ote💲 pic.twitter.com/fR7sMcr05j — Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) June 28, 2025

Ms Kanyin, which began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 27, is a suspense-filled story produced by Nemsia Studios and directed by Jerry Ossai.

The movie follows the story of Amara, portrayed by Temi, a brilliant but rebellious boarding school student who accidentally awakens the deadly spirit of Madame Koi-Koi after violating a sacred rule. As fear takes hold of the school, Amara teams up with a staff member to confront the dark forces and uncover buried secrets from the past.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Michelle Dede, Kanaga Jnr, Toluwani George, Natse Jemide, Kalu Ikeagwu, Demola Adedoyin, Keppy Ekpenyong, Blessing Onwukwe, and Francis Onwochei.

Temi Otedola, who first appeared on screen in Kunle Afolayan’s Citation, continues to establish herself as a rising force in Nollywood with this latest role.

Vanguard News